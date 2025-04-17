Tilak Varma vs Heinrich Klaasen - Comparing their stats after 41 IPL matches

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), will face off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of the 2025 season. The clash is set to take place on Thursday, April 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams have had underwhelming starts to their campaigns. MI currently sit seventh on the points table with four points from six games, while SRH are placed ninth, also with four points from six matches.

However, both sides are coming into this fixture on the back of morale-boosting wins. In their last match, Mumbai triumphed over the Delhi Capitals (DC) while Hyderabad emerged victorious against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). With momentum on their side, this becomes a crucial encounter for both teams as they look to climb the standings.

Much of the attention will be on the explosive batting lineups of both sides. For MI, Tilak Varma has been a standout performer, notching up fifties in his last two games and looking to continue his rich vein of form. On the other hand, Heinrich Klaasen remains a pillar in SRH’s middle order, a role he has consistently played over the last three seasons.

Ahead of this highly anticipated clash, we take a closer look at the IPL stats of Tilak Varma and Heinrich Klaasen after 41 matches.

Comparing the stats of Tilak Varma and Heinrich Klaasen after 41 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Tilak Varma made his IPL debut in the 2022 season and has featured in 44 matches, scoring 1,366 runs at an impressive average of 40.17 and a strike rate of 145.94, including eight half-centuries. In his first 41 IPL games, the stylish southpaw had amassed 1,226 runs, showcasing remarkable consistency early in his career.

Player Matches Innings Runs Tilak Varma 41 40 1226 Heinrich Klaasen 41 38 1166

In comparison, Heinrich Klaasen has played 41 IPL matches, accumulating 1,166 runs in total.

#2 Average and strike rate

In his first 41 IPL games, Tilak Varma maintained a solid average of 39.55 and a strike rate of 144.07.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Tilak Varma 41 39.55 144.07 Heinrich Klaasen 41 37.61 168.01

In contrast, Heinrich Klaasen, while having a slightly lower average of 37.61, boasts a blistering strike rate of 168.01, highlighting his explosive impact with the bat.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Tilak Varma registered six half-centuries in his first 41 IPL matches, with his highest score being an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the 2023 season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Tilak Varma 41 6 0 84* Heinrich Klaasen 41 6 1 104

In comparison, Heinrich Klaasen has notched up six fifties and one century in his 41-match IPL career. His standout performance also came in the 2023 edition when he hammered a brilliant 104 off 51 balls against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

In his first 41 IPL matches, Tilak Varma was on the winning side 15 times. During these victories, he accumulated 393 runs across 14 innings, averaging 49.13 with a strike rate of 138.43.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Tilak Varma 14 393 49.13 138.43 Heinrich Klaasen 15 497 55.22 186.14

Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen has featured in 41 IPL matches, with his team winning 18 of them. In those games, he has scored 497 runs across 15 innings, at an impressive average of 55.22 and a blistering strike rate of 186.14, including four fifties.

