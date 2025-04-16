"You get an extra 25 marks" - RCB star shares during IPL 2025 incredible story of how Maharashtra's rule started his cricket journey

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma recently shared an interesting story about how a rule in Maharashtra kick-started his cricket journey. In a video posted on RCB’s official YouTube channel 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru' on Wednesday, April 16, the explosive batter revealed that his initial goal was to join the National Defense Academy (NDA).

However, a rule that awarded 25 extra marks to students who represented the state in sports during 10th or 12th grade led him to attend a cricket trial — just to grab those bonus marks. The 31-year-old said:

“Back in 10th grade, I wanted to join the NDA because I was really interested in getting into the Air Force and defense. There was a rule in Maharashtra that if you represent the state in 10th or 12th grade, you get an extra 25 marks, which is 4% added to your score." (1:21)

He added:

"One day, a friend suggested we go for a cricket trial to grab those 4%. I was like, 'Sure, let's do it.' So we went, and when we got there, they were registering players for the trials, asking who was a batsman and who was a bowler. We were three friends, and all of us put our names down for the wicketkeeper.”

Jitesh also opened up about a difficult phase in his cricketing journey after 2017 when his intense eagerness to succeed began affecting his mindset. He said pushing too hard had a negative impact, leading to a dip in form and confidence.

However, he viewed that period as a turning point, as it allowed him to reconnect with his childhood friends and reflect on the importance of the people who had always supported him. Jitesh added (2:54):

“The friends who I had lost the connection with I got back to chatting with them. Back then, we used to hang out and chat at the tea stall, just enjoying each other's company. It felt good to realize who my true friends were. The ones who were only around for work started to fade away. I think it was like a test from God, a way for me to filter out my life during those three years. After that, I got something good in return.”

The wicketkeeper-batter will return to action when RCB take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their upcoming IPL 2025 clash on Friday, April 18, in Bengaluru.

“I’d love to sit in a fighter jet someday” - RCB star Jitesh Sharma remains determined to fulfill his childhood dreams

In the same conversation, Jitesh Sharma revealed his long-held dream of sitting in a fighter jet while wearing the Air Force uniform. He said:

“I’d love to sit in a fighter jet someday, wearing that sky blue Air Force shirt, so I can feel like I’ve made my childhood dreams come true.”

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old also had a message for RCB fans, assuring them that the team are working tirelessly to bring the trophy home this season. The wicketkeeper-batter added:

“I want to say to the fans, we’re really trying hard to get this cup for you guys and for ourselves too. Personally, I can promise you that I won’t give 99% in every match; I’ll give 101% to get that golden cup for us.”

Jitesh has accumulated 88 runs across four innings for RCB in the ongoing IPL 2025.

