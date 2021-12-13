"Don't think we did anything wrong after 2013" - Rohit Sharma on India's poor ICC record, and his attempt to get the "extra inch" in 2022

Rohit Sharma acknowledges India's dismal record in ICC competitions since 2013, but believes the team haven't done much wrong in the mega events. The new white-ball captain said on Sunday that India have only failed to get the "extra inch" of success in the last seven multi-nation events, six of which ended in losses in finals or semi-finals.

Rohit Sharma succeeded Virat Kohli as full-time white-ball captain this week. The 33-year-old has been given the tangible task of making the team perform at its best in at least the next two World Cups in as many years. Speaking in this regard to BCCI.tv, Rohit Sharma talked about taking on the challenge as a professional.

He said:

"The last ICC trophy we won was in 2013. Since then we haven't won but I don't [think] we did anything wrong after that Champions Trophy. We played as a team, performed as a team, it's just that we couldn't get that extra inch that we always look forward to. That can happen, you know, international cricket is very demanding. But that is the challenge. We are all professionals and we need to put the right step forward and make sure that we try and count and put all those things in the right bag..."

India's last ICC title win came under MS Dhoni in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Following that, both Dhoni and Virat Kohli failed to take the team over the line thrice each. The latest was India's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2021, which raised doubts over the team's pressure management on newer decibels.

Rohit Sharma, given his credentials to record five titles in the IPL and a relaxed demenour, is being touted as the right man for just that. He also has the support of the vastly experienced yet unassuming head coach Rahul Dravid for the same.

"There's a process that we need to follow" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma also made it clear that his leadership will be all about "following the process" first instead of the "end goal". He added:

"Yeah, there are a lot of World Cups coming up and India will definitely be eyeing to do well in all those World Cups for sure. Our focus, yes of course we have to win championships but there's a process that we need to follow as a group because you know, if you want to win the championships there are a lot of other things that you need to first take care of then focus on the end goal..."

Rohit Sharma signed off by saying that his message to his teammates would be to "tick the small boxes" in preparation without worrying about the upshot. He said:

"Again, from me, the message to the boys will be to not think about the finals and all of that, just focus on the process which is important, to keep ticking the small boxes that are in front of us and then we'll look at what's our end goal."

Rohit Sharma's journey towards the T20 World Cup 2022 already started with a 3-0 win over New Zealand last month. The quest for the 2023 World Cup will commence with the first ODI (January 19) of the forthcoming South Africa tour.

Edited by Samya Majumdar