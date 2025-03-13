Rohit Sharma spends quality time with his kids ahead of IPL 2025 [In Picture]

India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma took to social media on Thursday, March 13, to share a heartwarming picture of himself spending quality time with his children. Rohit married Ritika Sajdeh on December 13, 2015, and the couple has two children: their daughter Samaira, born on December 30, 2018, and their son Ahaan, who arrived on November 15, 2024.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of himself holding his newborn son, with Samaira playing in the background.

Here’s the picture shared by Rohit Sharma on Instagram:

Rohit was last seen in action during the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand on March 9 in Dubai. The opening batter scored a crucial 76 runs in the final, earning the Player of the Match award as the Men in Blue triumphed by four wickets while chasing down 252.

The Mumbai cricketer also became only the second Indian captain to win multiple ICC trophies (2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy), following in the footsteps of MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma to return to action in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma will next take the field in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting Saturday, March 22. This will mark his 18th season in the tournament, having been a part of it since its inception in 2008. It will also be his 15th consecutive season with the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), who retained him for INR 16.30 crore.

The 37-year-old has played 257 IPL matches, scoring 6,628 runs, making him the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, with an average of 29.72. He has also hit 43 fifties and two centuries.

Meanwhile, the franchise will begin their 2025 season campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

