Rohit Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport as MI head to Chennai for IPL 2025 match against CSK

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as the contingent left for Chennai for their opening match of IPL 2025. The MI players convened in Mumbai over the past week and trained at the Wankhede Stadium to prepare for the upcoming season.

Ad

They traveled to Chennai on Thursday (March 20), as the Chepauk Stadium in the capital city of Tamil Nadu is going to host the clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this Sunday (March 23).

An X user (@rushiii_12) posted a video to give fans a glimpse of Rohit Sharma entering Mumbai airport this afternoon with MI teammates before leaving for Chennai.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I think that is something out of my control" - MI captain Hardik Pandya on being banned for IPL 2025 clash vs CSK for over-rate offense

Hardik Pandya will not be available for MI's opening match of IPL 2025 against CSK as he received a one-match ban for breaching the over-rate rule three times last season. Speaking about it during MI's pre-season press conference, Hardik said:

Ad

"I think that is something out of my control. Last year what occurred was part of the sport, I think we bowled one and a half or two minutes late. At that point of time I did not know the consequences of what could happen. It is unfortunate, but it is the rule. Now will they continue with this rule next year, I think it is up to the higher authorities. They can see into it, and how it can be done."

Ad

Pandya continued:

"I am lucky that I have 3 captains playing with me. If I need help, I know that there are 3 different minds who have led India in different formats. Surya obviously leads India as well. So, when I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format, and an exciting one too."

Ad

Do you think Mumbai Indians will win their sixth IPL trophy this year? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback