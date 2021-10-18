IPL 2021: "It is something I cannot forget." - Rohit Sharma on his time with the Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma shared his thoughts on the season following the end of the 2021 Indian Premier League. The defending champions didn't qualify for the playoffs due to an inferior net run-rate and thus failed in their pursuit to complete an illustrious three-peat.

The five-time champions struggled to find momentum in the two-legged tournament. They endured a slow start in the second leg and could not cope with the sluggish pitches on offer in the UAE.

Reflecting on his time with the team, Sharma, while speaking to Mumbai Indians social media, said:

"For me, it's been 11 years playing for this franchise. And as a team as well we have created a lot of memories and have played some unbelievable games in the past and defended very very low totals. Those are very fond memories. It is something I cannot forget."

Rohit Sharma moved to the Mumbai Indians in 2011 after spending the first three IPL seasons with the Deccan Chargers.

Unfortunate season for MI: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians played below their potential this season and could not meet the expectations they had set for themselves. Several issues, ranging from the middle order's form and Trent Boult's powerplay woes, contributed to the team finishing fifth in the points table.

Assessing the season, Rohit Sharma said:

"Unfortunate season for MI. We are a little disappointed with that. You are bound to have a season like that where things will not go the way you want to but that does not change the quality and potential of the team. I'm not going to look too much into it because the quality and potential that we have, and the brand of cricket that we want to play, we might slip sometimes as well."

The franchise were left with an uphill task of winning their final encounter by a mammoth margin of 171 runs if they were to finish in the top four. While the task brought out a charged performance from the batters, they fell short in the end.

