"Sabse bada zav**** kaun hai" - Rohit Sharma trolls Dhawal Kulkarni for Instagram post

India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday hilariously trolled his former Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Dhawal Kulkarni for an Instagram post.

Kulkarni, who has played 14 internationals for India and multiple IPL matches under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, posted a photo with a couple of friends sharing coffee. In the caption, he asked his followers to guess the chat in the scene.

Kulkarni wrote:

"Whats the discussion about? Any guesses ??"

In reply, Rohit Sharma light-heartedly quipped that they are discussing who is the biggest "zav****", a curse word generally used in Marathi, which is both cricketers' mother tongue. The MI captain wrote:

"Ki sabse bada zav**** kaun hai (That who is the biggest zav****)"

Kulkarni is the 11th highest wicket-taker for MI with 36 scalps from 35 matches. The right-arm swing bowler sports a fine average of 25.44 and a brilliant strike rate of 18.8.

But the presence of Jasprit Bumrah and MI's strategy of deploying two overseas pacers didn't allow him to consistently make it to the playing 11 in the last two years. It remains to be seen if MI will try to bring him back for IPL 2022 at the upcoming mega auction, which will be held on February 12-13 in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma set to return to action this week

Meanwhile, Rohit is all set to return to international cricket after a break of almost 10 weeks. After leading the team against New Zealand in a T20I series in November, the 34-year-old pulled his hamstring and missed the entire tour of South Africa. In his absence, India lost the Test series 2-1 and the ODIs by a 3-0 margin.

India will now take on West Indies in three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting on Sunday in Ahmedabad. This will be Rohit's first rubber as India's full-time white-ball captain, heralding the Men in Blue's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 and the ODI World Cup 2023.

