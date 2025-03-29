Rohit Sharma has a warm interaction with MI youngster ahead of IPL 2025 match against GT [Watch]

Team India skipper and Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma had a heartwarming interaction with pacer PV Satyanarayana Raju before the match against the Gujarat Titans. The two teams are playing against each other today (March 29) at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad.

PV Satyanarayana Raju made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in their first game against rivals Chennai Super Kings. He faced only one delivery and picked up a single. With the ball, he bowled one over and conceded 13 runs as Chennai Super Kings won the game by four wickets.

Ahead of his second IPL game, Rohit Sharma went across to the uncapped pacer, hugged him, and shared some words of advice. Rohit patted the youngster for a bit and comforted him, giving him some confidence. Take a look at the moment below:

Satyanarayana Raju has a poor outing with the ball for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans

Satyanarayana Raju chasing a delivery off his bowling - Source: Getty

In his second IPL game, PV Satyanarayana Raju had a poor outing with the ball. He was brought into the attack in the 13th over and conceded 12 runs. In his second over, he was hit for two sixes and bowled two wides, conceding 19 runs in total.

He was tasked with bowling the last over of the innings and although he got off to a nervy start, he closed the innings nicely. In the process, Satyanarayana Raju also took his first wicket in the IPL, dismissing Rashid Khan (6 off 4). He conceded only 10 runs in the last over, ending with figures of 1/40 in three overs as MI restricted GT to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians need 197 runs to win in their 20 overs. The five-time champions have yet to beat the Titans since 2023 and will be looking to get a win and their first points of the season on the board.

