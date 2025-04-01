Rohit Sharma’s wife all smiles while leaving Wankhede Stadium after MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh was spotted outside the Wankhede Stadium after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, March 31.

She was all smiles while leaving the stadium after the game, and was also involved in a discussion with a friend as she got onto the team bus.

Several fans gathered around as she was exiting the stadium after the IPL 2025 clash between MI and KKR. Ritika has often been present in the stands across stadiums over the years to support not just MI but also the Indian team during international matches.

Watch her as she was all smiles while leaving the Wankhede Stadium after the game in a video posted on Instagram below:

After two defeats, Mumbai Indians finally opened their account this season as they beat defending champions KKR comprehensively by eight wickets at home.

Rohit Sharma fails despite MI's win

Despite the Mumbai Indians notching up their first win of the season with a dominating display, their star batter Rohit Sharma failed to deliver once again.

MI were chasing only 117 runs for victory. Opening the batting, Rohit scored just 13 runs off 12 balls before being dismissed. With no pressure and a low target, this was an ideal opportunity for him to get some runs under his belt and make a comeback.

However, Rohit Sharma failed to take advantage of the situation. The concern over his form this season only grows after yet another failure. In their opening game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the star batter was out for a four-ball duck.

In their second match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), he could score only eight runs off four deliveries. He has thus scored only 21 runs from three games so far and is struggling to get going with the bat.

Given his current form, although these being early days in the season, it remains to be seen if Mumbai Indians continue to persist with their star batter or look for an alternative in the batting line-up.

