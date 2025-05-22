Romario Shepherd performs viral meme on RCB coach ahead of IPL 2025 match vs SRH [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Romario Shepherd recreated a viral meme during a pickleball tournament held by the franchise recently. The team couldn't train outdoors due to rain, hence they held a small pickleball tournament within the team.
The Comilla Victorians won the Bangladesh Premier League in 2023 when a reporter was tasked with asking Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell how they felt after winning the final. The players failed to understand him, and overnight, that interview became a meme, garnering views across platforms.
During RCB's pickleball tournament, the team comprising coach Andy Flower and batting mentor Dinesh Karthik's wife, Dipika Pallikal, won a game. After the final match, Shepherd went to Flower and asked the question in the meme, saying:
"Coach, final game you perform, what happening"
Take a look at the video below:
The meme was also performed by the Kolkata Knight Riders last season, after they won the trophy. Russell and Narine, both of whom were part of title-winning teams -Comilla Victorians and KKR - and had a hearty laugh during the same.
RCB will play their last IPL 2025 game away from home
To ensure that RCB's upcoming game against the SunRisers Hyderabad doesn't meet a similar fate to that of their previous encounter against KKR, the Bengaluru-based franchise will play their last scheduled home game against SRH at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, instead of their regular home venue at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the second team to qualify for the knockouts, with 17 points from 12 games. They are currently second in the points table and will want to ensure they finish in one of the top two spots in the points table, and lock down their place in Qualifier 1, where even a loss will see them have another shot at qualifying for the finals.
