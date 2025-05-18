Royal Challengers Bengaluru announce details on ticket refund after washout in RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced details on ticket refunds after their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out on Saturday, May 17. The game was scheduled to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The game was washed out without a single ball being bowled as the toss did not take place either due to heavy and persistent rain throughout. As the game could not start and was eventually abandoned, RCB has announced that the ticket amount for the game will be fully refunded.

Digital ticket holders will receive refunds within ten working days. The franchise has also announced details of a refund for physical ticket holders, while no money will be refunded for complimentary tickets.

RCB and KKR eventually shared a point each. With this result, Bengaluru moved to the top of the table with 17 points, while Kolkata, with 12 points, are now officially out of the playoffs race.

RCB next face SRH at home in crucial tie

As a result of the game against KKR being abandoned, RCB now move to 17 points and inch closer to qualification for the playoffs. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home on Friday, May 23.

It will be a crucial game for Bengaluru as they aim for a top-two finish. They now have eight wins from 12 games and will head into the game against SRH with a no result and four wins in their last five matches.

Their final league stage game is against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the final league match of the season on Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

These two games are now important for the Bengaluru franchise after their game against KKR was washed out, and the teams shared two points. A win against KKR would have confirmed them a spot in the playoffs with 18 points. However, they will now have to wait a little longer to ensure their qualification.

They will be aiming for their first-ever IPL title as they have come close but have failed to win the trophy even once in the history of the tournament so far.

