Royal Challengers Bengaluru announce ticket and refund details for RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match

IPL 2025 is set to resume after a one-week suspension, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Earlier, with the announcement of the temporary halt, RCB had announced that the ticket amounts for their remaining two home games against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and KKR would be refunded.

However, the management has now come up with another announcement regarding tickets and refund details for the match against KKR. Before the tournament came to a halt, RCB were scheduled to play Kolkata on May 17 in Bengaluru, and the tournament will now resume with the same game.

As there is no shift of venue, date, or timings for this game, the tickets for the match against KKR remain valid for the revised schedule, and therefore, there will be no process of refunds.

"RCB vs KKR Ticket Validity Related Information. As there is no change in date and time for #RCBvKKR, original tickets purchased will stay valid for the revised schedule as well, and no refunds will be processed," the franchise said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

RCB aim to seal playoff spot against KKR as IPL 2025 resumes

At the moment, RCB are placed second on the table with eight wins and three defeats from 11 matches, gathering 16 points. The Bengaluru team is in solid form, having won all of their last four matches heading into the clash against KKR.

As the league is all set to resume, a win against KKR will take them to 18 points, which will seal their qualification for the playoffs, making them the first team to do so this season.

As for defending champions KKR, they have five wins and 11 points from 12 games. Even if they manage to win their next two games, they will only go to 15 points, which may not be enough to help them qualify. However, they will be keen to finish the season on a positive note.

For Bengaluru, this will be a crucial game as they aim to seal their qualification and also strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two after the end of the league stage.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More