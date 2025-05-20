Royal Challengers Bengaluru provide ticket refund details after RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match is shifted out of Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have provided ticket refund details as their home game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) is shifted out of Bengaluru. The two teams were scheduled to play on Friday, May 23, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
However, due to unfavorable weather conditions in Bengaluru, the game has now been shifted to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. RCB will play their final league-stage game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow while SRH are already in Lucknow as they played their previous game against LSG there, which is why the Ekana Stadium has been chosen as the new venue.
The franchise, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), announced that all valid ticket holders are eligible to claim a full refund. Digital ticket holders will get the refund within 10 working days. The details for physical ticket holders to get their refund have also been provided.
Below is the post made by franchise on X announcing the ticket refund details -
RCB have had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign so far
Despite their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home being washed out due to rain without the toss taking place as well, RCB have had an impressive campaign so far in IPL 2025.
They have won eight out of their 12 matches and with just three defeats and an abandoned game, have 17 points and are placed second on the table. Moreover, they also qualified for the playoffs, sealing their spot in the top four.
They will now have their eyes set on finishing in the top two. With two games to go against SRH and LSG, it will be important for RCB to win both these matches to secure a top-two finish.
While they have managed to make it to the playoffs most times since 2020, they have always faltered in the eliminator. This time around, they will want to give themselves a stronger chance of making it to the final by finishing in the top two. Barring the abandoned game against KKR, RCB have won all of their last four matches as well.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS