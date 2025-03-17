Royal Challengers Bengaluru's ₹11 crore signing sends ball out of M Chinnaswamy Stadium for 6 at RCB Unbox 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru organized a special RCB Unbox event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday ahead of IPL 2025. The team's star players attended the mega event in front of a packed house, and some of them also participated in a six-hitting contest.

Ad

The Bengaluru-based franchise went hard for wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma at the IPL 2025 Auction, splurging ₹11 crore for his services. Sharma seems to be in fantastic touch ahead of the new season as he dispatched one ball out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB Unbox event.

An X user shared the clip of Jitesh hitting the maximum to perfection. You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Although the video has been shared by an unofficial handle of RCB, it has gone viral on X, gaining more than 2,500 likes inside four hours. Almost 40,000 users have viewed the tweet, with 176 of them reposting the tweet.

Jitesh Sharma will look to help RCB win their first match of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders

After a grand beginning of their IPL 2025 season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team will board a flight to Kolkata soon. They will open their campaign against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on March 22 at the Eden Gardens.

Ad

KKR and Bengaluru had a thrilling clash at the Eden Gardens last year, where the home team prevailed by one run in a high-scoring encounter. KKR fans will expect a similar performance from their team, whereas Royal Challengers will hope to get off to a winning start.

Expand Tweet

All eyes will be on wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma when the Bengaluru-based franchise take the field for the first time this season. The team management has shown enormous faith in the wicketkeeper's skills. It will be exciting to see how he performs in his first game for the Royal Challengers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️