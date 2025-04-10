Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and DC's last match in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the game on Thursday, April 10.
The two teams have locked horns with each other 31 times in IPL, with the Royal Challengers leading the Capitals 19-11 in head-to-head contests. One game didn't yield any result.
In their last meeting, RCB beat DC by 47 runs in match 62 of IPL 2024.
Asked to bat first, RCB put up 187/9 in their 20 overs. Rajat Patidar top-scored with 52 runs off 32 balls. Will Jacks, Cameron Green, and Virat Kohli also contributed 41 (29), 32* (24), and 27 (13), respectively.
Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Salam bagged two wickets apiece for DC, while Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one wicket each.
In response, Delhi were bundled out for 140 in 19.1 overs. Axar Patel put up a lone fight, scoring 57 off 39, including three sixes and five boundaries. Shai Hope and Jake Fraser-McGurk chipped in with scores of 29 (23) and 21 (8), respectively.
Yash Dayal starred with the ball for RCB, returning with figures of 3/20, while Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets.
DC's scorecard from their last IPL match
DC beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 25 runs in their last IPL match on April 5.
Batting first, the Capitals put up 183/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk perished for a five-ball duck, but his opening partner KL Rahul starred with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 77 runs off 51 balls at a strike rate of 150.98, including three maximums and six boundaries. Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, and Sameer Rizvi also chipped in with 33 (20), 21 (14), and 20 (15), respectively. Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 24 off 12 balls.
Khaleel Ahmed starred with the ball, returning with figures of 2/25 in his four overs. Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana scalped one wicket each.
DC then restricted CSK to 158/5 to win the match. Vipraj Nigam emerged as the leading wicket-taker, finishing with figures of 2/27. Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav scalped one wicket each.
For the Super Kings, Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 69 (54) and 30 (26), respectively, but couldn't take the team over the line.
RCB's scorecard from their last IPL game
RCB beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their last IPL game on April 7.
Invited to bat first, the visitors put up 221/5 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli smashed 67 runs off 42 balls, hitting two sixes and eight boundaries. Captain Rajat Patidar led by example, smashing a quickfire 64 off 32 deliveries at a stunning strike rate of 200, including four maximums and five boundaries. Devdutt Padikkal ably supported them with 37 off 22. Later, Jitesh Sharma scored an unbeaten 40 off 19 balls to put his team in a commanding position.
Skipper Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts, while Vignesh Puthur bagged one wicket.
In response, Mumbai managed 209/9. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton added identical 17 runs off nine and 10 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks contributed 28 (26) and 22 (18), respectively, to the score.
Tilak Varma looked solid for 56 off 29 balls, comprising four maximums and as many boundaries. Skipper Hardik Pandya also smashed 42 off 15 deliveries. The duo's effort went in vain as Mumbai fell short of the target.
Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, finishing with figures of 4/45, while Josh Hazlewood and Yas Dayal scalped two wickets apiece.
