Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and GT's last match in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of IPL 2025. This will be RCB's first home game of the season, and the M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the clash on Wednesday, April 2.

The two teams have clashed five times in the IPL, with the Bengaluru-based franchise leading the Titans by 3-2 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, RCB beat GT by four wickets in match number 52 of IPL 2024.

Asked to bat first, the Titans were bundled out for 147 in 19.3 overs. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak bagged two wickets apiece for the Royal Challengers. Cameron Green and Karn Sharma scalped one each.

For GT, the top three failed miserably, perishing after single-digit scores. Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller chipped in with 37 (24), 35 (21), and 30 (20), respectively. Rashid Khan and Vijay Shankar contributed 18 (14) and 10 (7), respectively.

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 scorecard.

Chasing 150, RCB achieved the target with 6.2 overs to spare. Captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a riveting start, with the former scoring 64 off 23 balls. Kohli chipped in with 42 off 27 deliveries. The duo put on a 92-run stand for the opening wicket. The middle order suffered a collapse, with four batters registering single-digit scores. Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh stayed unbeaten on 21 (12) and 15 (9), respectively, to take the team over the line.

Joshua Little emerged as the leading wicket-taker for GT, returning with remarkable figures of 4/45, while Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL match

GT beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs in their last IPL game in Ahmedabad on March 29. It was their first win of the season after losing to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their season opener.

Asked to bat first, the Titans posted 196/8 in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat, scoring 63 runs off 41 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries. Skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler also struck 38 (27) and 39 (24), respectively. Sherfane Rutherford contributed 18 runs off 11 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya led from the front, returning with two wickets for MI. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju bagged one each.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, Mumbai managed 160/6. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton perished for single-digit scores. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma put up a fight, scoring 48 (28) and 39 (36), respectively. Hardik Pandya played a sluggish knock of 11 (17), failing to take the team over the line. Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner chipped in with unbeaten knocks of 18 (11) and 18 (9), respectively.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna emerged as the leading wicket-takers for GT, picking up two wickets each. Sai Kishore and Kagiso Rabada also bagged one wicket apiece.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 scorecard.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL game

RCB beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs in their last IPL match on March 28. This was their second consecutive win this season following their victory over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt chipped in with 32 (16) and 31 (30), respectively. Devdutt Padikkal scored 27 off 14 deliveries. Rajat Patidar top-scored with 51 off 32 balls, comprising three maximums and four boundaries. Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David contributed 10 (9), 12 (6) and 22* (8), respectively.

Noor Ahmad starred with the ball for the Super Kings, returning with figures of 3/36. Matheesha Pathirana also bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up one wicket apiece.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, CSK managed 146/8. Rachin Ravindra top-scored with 41 off 31 balls, comprising five boundaries. The left-hander didn't get any support from the other end. MS Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 30 off 16 to leave the fans in frenzy with two maximums in the last over. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, Shuvam Dube, and R Ashwin chipped in with 25 (19), 19 (15) and 11 (8), respectively.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 scorecard.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for the Bengaluru franchise, finishing with figures of 3/21. Yash Dayal and Liam Livingstone also chipped in with two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged one wicket.

