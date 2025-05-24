Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of DC and PBKS's last match in IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 66th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the game on Saturday (May 24).

The two teams have locked horns 34 times in IPL, with Punjab leading Delhi 17-16 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, the match was abandoned due to power and floodlight failures in Dharamsala on May 8.

The match was stopped with PBKS scoring 122/1 after 10.1 overs. Priyansh Arya smashed a quickfire 74 runs off 34 balls with the help of six maximums and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh remained unbeaten on 50 off 28 deliveries, comprising seven boundaries. The duo put on a 122-run stand for the opening wicket.

The same match has been rescheduled after the IPL was abandoned due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Whether the game will resume from the same juncture remains to be seen.

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

PBKS beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in their last IPL 2025 game in Jaipur on May 18.

Batting first, Punjab posted 219/5 in 20 overs. The top three faltered, with Priyansh Arya and Mitchell Owen returning with scores of 9 (7) and 0 (2), respectively. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran Singh threw away a good start, departing for 21 off 10 balls.

Nehal Wadhera top-scored with 70 off 37, featuring five maximums and as many boundaries. Skipper Shreyas Iyer also added a valuable 30 off 25. Shashank Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai provided the late flourish by smashing 59* (30) and 21* (9), respectively. The duo put on an unbeaten 60-run partnership off 24 balls to give a perfect finish to the Punjab-based franchise.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals, returning with figures of 2/37. Meanwhile, Kwena Maphaka, Riyan Parag, and Akash Madhwal bagged one wicket apiece.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Royals managed 209/7. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi looked spectacular at the top, smashing 50 (25) and 40 (15), respectively. The duo put on a 76-run partnership for the opening stand.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel and skipper Sanju Samson chipped in with 53 (31) and 20 (16), respectively. Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer were the other two batters to reach double digits.

Harpreet Brar was the pick of the lot for PBKS, returning with a spell of 3/22, while Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai took two wickets each.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

DC lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 59 runs in their last IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai put up 180/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma departed for just five runs, but his opening partner Ryan Rickelton looked solid for his 25 off 18 balls, including two sixes. Will Jacks ably supported with 21 off 13 deliveries, comprising one six and three boundaries.

Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 43, in an innings laced with four sixes and seven boundaries. He stitched a crucial fifty partnership with Tilak Varma, who managed a sluggish run-a-ball 27. Later, Naman Dhir played a cameo scoring 24 not out off eight deliveries, including two maximums and as many fours.

Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets for the Capitals, while Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, and Dushmantha Chameera bagged one wicket apiece.

MI vs DC 2025 scorecard.

In response, DC were bundled out for 121 in 18.2 overs. Sameer Rizvi put up a fight, scoring 39 off 35 balls with the help of a maximum and six boundaries. Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma chipped in with scores of 20 (11) and 18 (16), respectively. Earlier, big guns KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis departed for 11 (6) and 6 (7), respectively.

Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 3/11 and 3/12, respectively. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, and Karn Sharma bagged one wicket apiece.

MI vs DC 2025 scorecard.

