RR batter picks the current best IPL captain in 'One on One" battle [Watch]

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 11, 2025 21:39 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Only four of the 10 captains have ever led their sides to an IPL title [Credit: Getty]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Nitish Rana tried his hand at the arduous task of picking the current best IPL captain in a 'One on One' battle. The 31-year-old picked Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer over Sanju Samson and Rajat Patidar from Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first two battles.

However, when Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya's name came up next against Iyer, Rana picked the former. Yet, Hardik's reign was short-lived as Rana picked Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill over him.

It was one-way traffic in the subsequent rounds as legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's name popped up. Rana picked Dhoni over Gill and the rest of the names that came up until the end.

Here is a video of the same, shared by a user on their X handle:

Rana had no hesitation in choosing Dhoni over Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Pat Cummins as the best IPL captain. It is worth remembering that Dhoni relinquished CSK captaincy ahead of the 2024 season to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, the 44-year-old led the side for nine games in IPL 2025 after Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

How many captains in the above 'One on One' battle have won an IPL title?

Among the ten captains Nitish Rana chose from, only four have led their IPL sides to a title. Needless to say, Dhoni leads the chart with five titles as CSK skipper.

The trio of Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, and Rajat Patidar have their IPL franchises to a title each. Incidentally, the first two left their sides soon after captaining them to IPL titles.

Hardik captained the Gujarat Titans (GT) on a title run in their maiden season in 2022, but moved to MI ahead of the 2024 campaign. The shift was even faster for Iyer, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the title in 2024, but moved to PBKS for the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Patidar impressed everyone concerned by leading RCB to their maiden title in his first IPL captaincy stint in 2025.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
