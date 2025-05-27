RR batter picks MS Dhoni as the ‘Desi Mamba’ of world cricket amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel picked veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni as the 'Desi Mamba' of world cricket. Jurel recently appeared on a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia.

The RR wicketkeeper was asked who the 'Desi Mamba' was in world cricket apart from himself. Dhruv Jurel named MS Dhoni because batting in the final overs and scoring runs at a high strike-rate was not easy.

"Mereko lagta hai Mahi bhai. To be honest uss position mai jo woh batting karte tha uss position mai mai karta hu and it's hard. Kyunki aapko pata nahi hai. Aap ja rahe ho, teen-char over bache hai, you can't take time. Jaate hi marna hai, strike-rate accha rakhna hai, team goal zarurat hai. Usne kiya hai aur baar baar kiya hai. That's why he is great. Unka ek percent bhi achieve karunga toh mai bohot greatful rahunga. (I think it is Dhoni. To be honest the position at which he bats, I play at that position and it's hard. Because you do not know. You go in and there are 3-4 overs left, you can't take time. You have to hit as soon as you're in, keep a good strike-rate, team goal matters. He had done it again and again. That's why he is great. Even if I achieve 1% of what he has then I will be very greatful)," he said.

Watch the clip from the podcast posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

How did Dhruv Jurel fare for RR in IPL 2025?

Dhruv Jurel, playing his third season for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL season in 2025, had his best campaign overall so far in the league. The right-hander scored 333 runs from 13 innings at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 156.33 with two half-centuries.

While he put up a decent display, Dhruv Jurel failed to finish games for RR as they lost several close matches. As a result, they finished ninth on the table with just four wins, ten defeats, and eight points from their 14 matches.

Overall, the wicket-keeper batter has played 42 games in the league and has scored 680 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike-rate of 153.84 with four half-centuries.

