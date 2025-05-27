RR posts video of head coach Rahul Dravid shadow batting with cast on his right leg [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently posted a video of head coach Rahul Dravid shadow batting amid the IPL 2025 season. The side failed to make the playoffs this year and had a disaapointing campaign.

Rahul Dravid had injured himself ahead of the start of the IPL 2025 season but still joined the team as the head coach, operating on crutches throughout the season.

In the video, the former Indian cricketer can be seen shadow batting with a cast on his right leg at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. He can be seen playing a shadow cover drive on the ground with his RR training gear on.

"𝘒𝘪𝘥𝘴: 𝘞𝘩𝘰’𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘵? Those who grew up watching him: The Great Wall of India 🇮🇳," RR captioned the post.

Watch the video posted by the franchise on X (formerly Twitter) below:

RR disappoint under head coach Rahul Dravid in IPL 2025

Rahul Dravid, who was the head coach of the Indian senior men's team, ended hus tenure after the Men in Blue had won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Having completed his role with the national team, he returned to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL as their head coach for the 2025 season. He was expected to bring his coaching experience and expertise, especially on the back of having won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

However, it was not to be as Rajasthan did not have a memorable IPL 2025 season. They not only failed to make the playoffs but also disappointed with their performance throughout the season.

The team managed to win just four out of their 14 matches, suffering ten defeats and gathering just eight points to finish ninth on the points table.

They managed to finish the season on a positive note. Their final game of the season resulted in a comfortable six-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It will be interesting to see if they stick with Rahul Dravid as the head coach for the next season in 2026.

