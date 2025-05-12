RR Revised Schedule IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals remaining match list, dates, venues & timings in IST 

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 12, 2025 23:35 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v
RR are already out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. (Pic: Getty Images).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had two league-stage matches left when IPL 2025 was suspended midway last week. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the season is set to resume on May 17. The remaining 17 games will be played across six venues.

The Rajasthan-based side's remaining two games are against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They face PBKS in an afternoon clash at home on May 18, while their match against CSK will be played in Delhi on May 20.

Here's RR's revised schedule for IPL 2025 with venues and timings:

Date MatchTimeVenue
18-May-25RR vs PBKS 3:30 PM Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
20-May-25CSK vs RR7:30 PMArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Announcing the resumption of IPL 2025, the BCCI wrote in an official statement:

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season. A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays."
The IPL 2025 Qualifiers and Eliminator will be played between May 29 and June 1. The competition culminates with the final on June 3. The venues of the playoffs and final are yet to be announced.

RR are placed ninth in the IPL 2025 points table

Rajasthan have endured a disappointing campaign this year and are already out of the playoffs race. The inaugural champions are languishing in the ninth spot of the points table.

RR have three wins and nine losses to their name after 12 games. Their net run rate stands at -0.718. Rajasthan suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last encounter.

They failed to chase down a 207-run target. Rajasthan will look to end their campaign by salvaging some pride with a couple of consolation victories.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Edited by Arshit Garg
