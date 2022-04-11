RR vs LSG memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered their third win of IPL 2022 last night at the Wankhede Stadium. A fine performance from Kuldeep Sen in the last over helped RR record a three-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Sen had to defend 15 runs off the last over on his IPL debut. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis and No. 10 batter Avesh Khan were the two batters at the crease then. Khan scored a single off the first ball and fans expected Stoinis to guide LSG home by scoring 14 off the last five.

However, Sen bowled three dot balls on the trot to ensure that the Rajasthan Royals did not lose the contest. Stoinis hit a four and a six off the last two balls as LSG lost by three runs. Quinton de Kock was the top-scorer for LSG with a 32-ball 39.

The other batters could not impress much as LSG failed to chase a 166-run target. Captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham lost their wickets without opening their accounts in the first over of the run-chase. Trent Boult got RR off to a dream start with two wickets in the first two balls.

Man of the Match Yuzvendra Chahal then stole the show with a four-wicket haul as LSG could not win the match despite an impressive 38-run knock from Stoinis.

Earlier in the evening, LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bowl first. The LSG bowlers did a fantastic job and kept RR down to 67/4 at the halfway mark, but Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 36-ball 59* guided RR past 150. Gowtham was the pick of the bowlers for LSG with figures of 2/30.

RR vs LSG IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling IPL 2022 clash between RR and LSG on a Super Sunday. Here are the top memes from the match:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Ashwin at 6

Gowtham at 3

Holder at 4

Sunday IPL games taking inspiration from Sunday park cricket #LSGvRR #KKRvDC #IPL2022 Axar and Shardul above SarfrazAshwin at 6Gowtham at 3Holder at 4Sunday IPL games taking inspiration from Sunday park cricket Axar and Shardul above SarfrazAshwin at 6Gowtham at 3Holder at 4Sunday IPL games taking inspiration from Sunday park cricket 😉 #LSGvRR #KKRvDC #IPL2022 https://t.co/2Nh2pg1r6n

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee