RR vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 13, 2025 04:00 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have three wins from five matches. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 28 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. This will be the first match of the double-header. RR have won two and lost three of their five matches. On the other hand, RCB have three victories and two defeats from five games.

Rajasthan went down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 58 runs in their last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, they conceded 217-6. Jofra Archer (1-30) impressed again, but the rest of the bowlers went for plenty of runs. In the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell cheaply again, while some of their star batters failed to convert their starts.

Bengaluru suffered a six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB got off to a rollicking start courtesy Phil Salt (37 off 17), but slipped shockingly after his run out. They were held to 163-7, a total which DC chased down with ease after some early hiccups.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Rajasthan and Bengaluru have met 32 times in the IPL, with RCB having a slender 15-14 lead in the head-to-head battle. Three matches between the two sides produced no result. The two teams met in the Eliminator last season in Ahmedabad, with Rajasthan registering a four-wicket win.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 14

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 15

Matches with No Result - 3

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in Jaipur

Rajasthan and Bengaluru have met in the IPL on nine occasions at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR have won five of those games and RCB four.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 5

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

RR have won three of the last five matches played against RCB in the IPL. The two sides clashed twice last season, with Rajasthan winning both contests, including the Eliminator.

Here's a summary of the last five Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru games:

  • RR (174/6) beat RCB (172/8) by 4 wickets, May 22, 2024
  • RR (189/4) beat RCB (183/3) by 6 wickets, April 6, 2024
  • RCB (171/5) beat RR (59) by 112 runs, May 14, 2023
  • RCB (189/9) beat RR (182/6) by 7 runs, April 23, 2023
  • RR (161/3) beat RCB (157/8) by 7 wickets, May 27, 2022
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
