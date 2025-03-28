"Rula diya na bechaari ko"- Top 10 funny memes after LSG's dominant win vs SRH in IPL 2025 clash in Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) notched up their first win in IPL 2025 on Thursday (March 27) by beating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad hosted the encounter.

After being asked to bat first, SRH scored 190/9 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Travis Head (47), Nitish Kumar Reddy (32), Heinrich Klaasen (26), and Aniket Verma (36). Shardul Thakur was the pick of LSG bowlers, scalping four wickets, which derailed the host team's plans of putting on a massive first-innings total.

Nicholas Pooran set the platform for LSG in the chase with a blistering knock of 70 (26), which put his side on the brink of a commanding victory. Mitchell Marsh (52) and others also chipped in as the Super Giants reached 193/5 in 16.1 overs to get off the mark in the IPL 2025 points table.

The high-scoring IPL 2025 match between SRH and LSG provided ample entertainment to the fans on Thursday. They conveyed their reactions to the game by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"We missed one person batting out the full innings like Ishan did the other day"- SRH captain Pat Cummins after loss vs LSG in IPL 2025 match

At the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Pat Cummins reflected on the loss in the seventh match of IPL 2025 against LSG, saying:

"Looked a different wicket the other day, the key is coming up with different plans each day but credit to them, they batted really well. Still a very good wicket. This was perhaps the second best wicket, the cutters gripped a bit on the surface, every time it's a fresh game. They bowled really well, they had their plans. We were unlucky with Klaasen and Ishan."

He continued:

"We missed one person batting out the full innings like Ishan did the other day but we did well to get to 190. It's about playing it how it sees. Want impact from every batter, going out there and having impact on the game is key. You see things the way where we could have done better, bit like last game where you don't get too high. We will get another chance in a few days."

The IPL 2025 action will shift south to Chennai on Friday (March 28), where Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chepauk Stadium.

