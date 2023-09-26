Ruturaj Gaikwad has the ability to play all three formats for India: WV Raman

Former Indian cricketer WV Raman believes Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to be a future star of Indian cricket across formats. He will be leading the Indian team in the men's cricket event in the Asian Games and has also been in good form of late, scoring 71 against Australia in Mohali.

Raman opined that since Gaikwad has excelled in all formats in domestic cricket and has not come into the limelight just because of IPL, the right-hander could have a pretty high ceiling in international cricket.

Speaking to TOI during the Asian Games 2023, here's what WV Raman had to say about Ruturaj Gaikwad:

"What I see in Ruturaj Gaikwad is the ability to be able to play all three formats. I also see a good temperament in him, and he’s also come through the ranks step-by-step, which means that he's not been suddenly catapulted out of perhaps a good IPL season or two. He's played in all the formats for his state. He's been performing well and he also seems to be good at reading the game as a batter."

WV Raman on Ruturaj Gaikwad as future Indian captain

WV Raman shed light on how being in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team and sharing the dressing room with the great MS Dhoni would have helped Gaikwad develop as a leader. He sees the youngster potentially leading the Indian team in the future as well.

On this, Raman stated:

"The fact that he belongs to CSK and he tracks quite a bit with MS (Dhoni) would have enhanced his thinking and it also would've added to acumen, which is really good. I think he will make a good candidate as a leader and as a captain. I see him really playing all the formats for India in the future and also possibly, he may even go up to leading the side one day."

If the pitches are going to assist the spinners as much as they did in the women's cricket event, Gaikwad will be crucial to India's chances of winning a gold medal.