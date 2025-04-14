Ruturaj Gaikwad applauds as MS Dhoni hits crucial boundary in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad applauded from the dressing room as captain MS Dhoni hit a crucial boundary against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It came in the IPL 2025 game at the Ekana International Stadium. In the video that surfaced on social media, Gaikwad was seen smiling proudly as the keeper-batter took CSK closer to victory.
The incident occurred in the 18th over of the gripping run-chase as right-arm speedster Avesh Khan bowled a full and wide delivery outside off. The 43-year-old went hard at the ball. He was fortunate to get a thick outside edge that evaded Rishabh Pant behind the stumps and flew to the boundary. At that very moment, Gaikwad was seen applauding from the dressing room as the requirement was down to below 30 runs.
Gaikwad played the first five matches and scored 122 runs at 24.40 with a best of 63 against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. However, the right-handed batter could fashion only one victory for the Super Kings. The news of him being ruled out came before the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), forcing the CSK legend to take up the leadership role.
MS Dhoni stays unbeaten on 26 as Chennai Super Kings snap their five-match losing streak
The Ranchi-born cricketer had the opportunity to win the game for the Super Kings against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. However, he had squandered it. Nevertheless, he didn't do so against the Super Giants on Monday, chipping in with 26 off 11 balls to see their side home.
Despite the home side setting them a modest 167, the run-chase was far from easy for the five-time champions. Although Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra scored 27 and 37 runs respectively, CSK had slumped to 111/5 at one stage. However, Dhoni and Shivam Dube shepherded the chase well, with the latter hitting the winning runs in the final over to deliver a five-wicket victory.
