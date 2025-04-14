Ruturaj Gaikwad applauds as MS Dhoni hits crucial boundary in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad applauded from the dressing room as captain MS Dhoni hit a crucial boundary against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It came in the IPL 2025 game at the Ekana International Stadium. In the video that surfaced on social media, Gaikwad was seen smiling proudly as the keeper-batter took CSK closer to victory.

Ad

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the gripping run-chase as right-arm speedster Avesh Khan bowled a full and wide delivery outside off. The 43-year-old went hard at the ball. He was fortunate to get a thick outside edge that evaded Rishabh Pant behind the stumps and flew to the boundary. At that very moment, Gaikwad was seen applauding from the dressing room as the requirement was down to below 30 runs.

Ad

Trending

Watch the moment here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gaikwad played the first five matches and scored 122 runs at 24.40 with a best of 63 against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. However, the right-handed batter could fashion only one victory for the Super Kings. The news of him being ruled out came before the clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), forcing the CSK legend to take up the leadership role.

MS Dhoni stays unbeaten on 26 as Chennai Super Kings snap their five-match losing streak

MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: CSK X)

The Ranchi-born cricketer had the opportunity to win the game for the Super Kings against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. However, he had squandered it. Nevertheless, he didn't do so against the Super Giants on Monday, chipping in with 26 off 11 balls to see their side home.

Despite the home side setting them a modest 167, the run-chase was far from easy for the five-time champions. Although Shaik Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra scored 27 and 37 runs respectively, CSK had slumped to 111/5 at one stage. However, Dhoni and Shivam Dube shepherded the chase well, with the latter hitting the winning runs in the final over to deliver a five-wicket victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More