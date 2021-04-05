David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and other South African stars leave for India

David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock and Lungi Ngidi will no longer be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series between South Africa and Pakistan. The five South African stars have left for India to participate in IPL 2021, which is starting April 9.

The Delhi Capitals posted a photo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje departing from the airport, while David Miller expressed his excitement to play in IPL 2021 on Twitter.

Good start to April with #PROTEAS now off to India @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/a1FupdyZNP — David Miller (@DavidMillerSA12) April 5, 2021

Rabada, Nortje, Miller and Ngidi (Chennai Super Kings) will head to Mumbai to join their respective teams. On the other hand, wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock will travel to Chennai to join the Mumbai Indians squad. There has been no official update on whether the five South African stars will have to undergo a one-week quarantine before joining their franchise.

A report by InsideSport claimed the South African players would miss their teams' opening fixtures in IPL 2021. However, if there is a bubble to bubble transfer, the players will only have to return negative COVID tests to join their IPL squad.

With IPL 2021 still three days away, there is a chance the South African stars could be available to play in their teams' opening games.

David Miller performed brilliantly in the two ODIs against Pakistan at home

David Miller scored two half-centuries in two matches against Pakistan

David Miller and Anrich Nortje looked in excellent touch during the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Pakistan. While Miller recorded back-to-back half-centuries in the two one-dayers, Nortje scalped seven wickets in two matches. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock played a superb inning of 80 runs in the game at The Wanderers Stadium.

A depleted South African squad will take the field against Pakistan in the final ODI in Centurion on Wednesday (April 7). It will be interesting to see how the Temba Bavuma-led outfit performs in the absence of their five high-profile names.