"Saara mood kharab kardiya" - Fans troll LSG for scoring 125/7 vs CSK as match gets abandoned due to rain

By James Kuanal
Modified May 03, 2023 19:33 IST
LSG
At one point of time, LSG were tottering at 44/5.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) once again failed to deliver with the bat, this time against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. The match was later abandoned due to persistent rain.

Krunal Pandya's Lucknow scored 125/7 in 19.2 overs after being asked to bat before rain interrupted play. The entire batting unit failed to deliver, barring Ayush Badoni. The young right-handed batter starred with an unbeaten 59 off 33 deliveries, including four sixes and two boundaries.

Openers Manan Vohra and Kyle Mayers failed to provide a decent start, leaving the hosts at 27/2. Stand-in captain Krunal Pandya departed for a duck, while Karan Sharma and Marcus Stoinis departed for a single-digit score, leaving LSG tottering at 44/5 after 6.5 overs.

Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana picked up two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja returned with one.

Fans on Twitter trolled the Super Giants for another batting failure following their loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a low-scoring thriller. One user shared a meme that read:

"Tauba Tauba Tauba... Saara mood kharab kardiya."
LSG batters after playing on Lucknow pitch. #LSGvsCSK #CSKvsLSG https://t.co/Ih4OUzS4Ig

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Look at the pitch 😂 probably Worst pitch in india for T20 Games 🙏🏽@BCCI kya karna chahtee ho tum..? Aisa pitches prepare karogena audience koi anewalaa nahi h future me 😡 #LSGvsCSK #LSGvCSK #CSKvsLSG twitter.com/IPL/status/165…
#CSKvsLSG #LSGvsCSK #IPL2023 BCCI : Is Baar 200+ Score bohot ho rheEkana Pitch Curator : https://t.co/OLbTL4tSrv
Fifty in 30 balls on slow pitch, what a player ayush badoni. #AyushBadoni #LSGvsCSK #IPL2023 https://t.co/HcEBw9G1YL
Rain rain go away 🌧😔#CSKvLSG #LSGvsCSK https://t.co/SUfyN13sAf
Lucknow ke maidaan me 75% janta Chennai supporter dikh rhi hai, only one word for them 👇🏻#LSGvsCSK https://t.co/erojipMWri
LSG batters after playing on Lucknow pitch. #LSGvsCSK #CSKvsLSG https://t.co/Ih4OUzS4Ig
Rain today#LSGvsCSK #CSKvsLSG https://t.co/omLLj1tKSK
Boring matches in @LucknowIPL home ground 🤦‍♂️. #LSGvCSK #LSGvsCSK
Ayush badoni is playing on different pitch🔥🔥#LSGvsCSK#badoni
#CSKvsLSG #LSGvsCSK #EkanaWhen Gambhir showed faith in Ayush Badoni https://t.co/wjS9UGjlsJ
Lucknow Pitch#LSGvsCSK https://t.co/yiGag1Esqf
LSG top order:-#LSGvsCSK #CSKvsLSG https://t.co/tUyH4a7dft

Ayush Badoni and rain rescue LSG against CSK

Ayush Badoni, who recently smashed 43 off 34 in a winning cause against the Punjab Kings, saved Lucknow from putting on an embarrassing total against CSK on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter shared a 59-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran (20 off 31) for the sixth wicket to recover the home side from 44/5.

The 23-year-old has been impressive with the bat in IPL 2023, scoring 191* runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 143.60. He will look to continue his good form with the bat as Lucknow chase their maiden IPL trophy.

