"Saara mood kharab kardiya" - Fans troll LSG for scoring 125/7 vs CSK as match gets abandoned due to rain

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) once again failed to deliver with the bat, this time against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, May 3. The match was later abandoned due to persistent rain.

Krunal Pandya's Lucknow scored 125/7 in 19.2 overs after being asked to bat before rain interrupted play. The entire batting unit failed to deliver, barring Ayush Badoni. The young right-handed batter starred with an unbeaten 59 off 33 deliveries, including four sixes and two boundaries.

Openers Manan Vohra and Kyle Mayers failed to provide a decent start, leaving the hosts at 27/2. Stand-in captain Krunal Pandya departed for a duck, while Karan Sharma and Marcus Stoinis departed for a single-digit score, leaving LSG tottering at 44/5 after 6.5 overs.

Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana picked up two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja returned with one.

Fans on Twitter trolled the Super Giants for another batting failure following their loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a low-scoring thriller. One user shared a meme that read:

"Tauba Tauba Tauba... Saara mood kharab kardiya."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Sinbad @SinbadJahazi 🏻



#LSGvsCSK Lucknow ke maidaan me 75% janta Chennai supporter dikh rhi hai, only one word for them Lucknow ke maidaan me 75% janta Chennai supporter dikh rhi hai, only one word for them 👇🏻#LSGvsCSK https://t.co/erojipMWri

Ayush Badoni and rain rescue LSG against CSK

Ayush Badoni, who recently smashed 43 off 34 in a winning cause against the Punjab Kings, saved Lucknow from putting on an embarrassing total against CSK on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter shared a 59-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran (20 off 31) for the sixth wicket to recover the home side from 44/5.

The 23-year-old has been impressive with the bat in IPL 2023, scoring 191* runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 143.60. He will look to continue his good form with the bat as Lucknow chase their maiden IPL trophy.

Follow LSG vs CSK live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes