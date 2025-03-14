“Saare ladkiyon ko yahi lagta hai” - Video of Rishabh Pant’s hilarious reply to MS Dhoni’s wife goes viral [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni recently graced current India star Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding with his presence. In a video that has gone viral from the celebration, Pant can be seen giving a hilarious reply to Dhoni's wife Sakshi.

The moment can be seen in a video posted by a user on the social media platform Instagram. Sakshi is heard saying on the mic that MS Dhoni is luckier than her.

"Yeh zyada lucky hai (he is luckier). More than me," Sakshi said.

To this, Rishabh Pant said all girls think the same way.

"Saari ladkiyon ko yahi lagta hai (All girls think the same way)," Pant funnily replied.

Watch the video that has gone viral below:

In the same conversation, another person can be heard saying Dhoni meant more than the moon to them.

"Humare liye toh chaand inke samne kuch bhi nahi. Yeh chaand se bhi badhke hai (For us, even the moon is nothing in front of him. He is greater than the moon)," the person said.

Meanwhile, the former India captain had a smile on his face while the others were talking about him.

MS Dhoni to play for CSK, Rishabh Pant to lead Lucknow in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni headed to Chennai after attending Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding. He will play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

CSK have begun their training and practice sessions ahead of the new season. Dhoni was retained by the franchise under the 'uncapped player' category for ₹4 crore ahead of the mega auction.

He will not lead the side, as Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the captaincy last season. However, fans are eager to see Dhoni in action.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant, who was part of India's 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad, is set to lead the Lucknow Super Giants this time. After being released by the Delhi Capitals, Lucknow splurged a massive amount of ₹27 crore to acquire the services of Pant.

The franchise also named him as their captain for the upcoming IPL season, which will begin on Saturday, March 22.

