  • "Sab confuse ho jayenge" - Ravi Shastri's hilarious response has Axar Patel laughing during toss of GT vs DC IPL 2025 match 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Apr 19, 2025 15:43 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
DC skipper Axar Patel is known for his casual and witty remarks during his interactions with the broadcasters (Image Credit: Getty)

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri issued a hilarious response to Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel's confusion at the toss ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The match between the two in-form sides is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, April 19.

Axar Patel was on the losing side of the coin toss, and GT skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl first. When quizzed by Ravi Shastri as to what he thought of the playing surface and the idea of batting first, Axar Patel remarked that it was a good toss to lose, as he was uncertain himself of a decision due to the heat factor.

Shastri immediately mentioned that if Axar Patel, being a local player familiar with this particular ground, is confused, then that is hardly a good sign for everyone else. The DC skipper chuckled at the remark, before mentioning that he looks forward to putting a huge score and piling pressure on the opposition.

also-read-trending Trending
"I was confused to be honest so it's a good toss lose. The weather is the main reason why I wasn't sure of what to do. But yes, we will look to set up a score now," Axar Patel said at the toss in Ahmedabad.

Have a look at the moment right here (2:38 onwards).

Axar Patel has a solid record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL, especially with the ball. The left-arm spinner has bagged seven wickets in six appearances at the venue with a brilliant economy rate of just 6.54.

In DC's memorable six-wicket away win over GT in IPL 2024, where they bowled out the opposition for just 89, Patel bagged figures of 1-17 from his four overs.

Axar Patel makes a massive change to playing XI for the crucial contest against GT

DC have finally made the call to drop Jake Fraser-McGurk from the playing XI after a string of poor scores in the first half of the season. With this change, Karun Nair has been promoted to the top alongside Abishek Porel, while Faf du Plessis continues to miss out due to injury.

"The roles are clear for all the players and they're coming in with a clear mindset. Success and failure are both a part of the process and we remain unfazed. Jake Fraser-McGurk misses out so Abishek Porel is in the starting XI instead of being an impact player. We will see later as to whom we can use in that position," Axar Patel further stated at the toss.

DC have made a strong start to the innings with the new-look opening combination. Abishek Porel has hit three boundaries off Mohammed Siraj in the first over to set the tone.

Edited by Gokul Nair
