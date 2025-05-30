“Sab ko party meri taraf se” - Swastik Chikara can’t hold his excitement as RCB make IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Swastik Chikara was ecstatic after their win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first qualifier on Thursday, May 29. With a crushing eight-wicket victory, RCB became the first team to make it to the IPL 2025 final.

Ad

Swastik Chikara could not hold back his excitement after his side's thumping performance, which has taken the team into the final after nine years. In a video shared by RCB on social media, the batter can be seen singing a popular Bollywood song in the dressing room after the win.

"Aaj ki party meri taraf se. Sab aa jao. Sab ko party meri taraf se. Aa jao. Jahan man kare waha aa jao. Sab apna hai. Ab sab apna hai (Everyone come. I will give a party to everyone. Come. Come wherever you feel like. Everything is ours. Now everything is ours)," he said.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the same posted by RCB on Instagram below -

Ad

"RCB baithi hai inteezar mai" - Swastik Chikara after Qualifier 1 win over PBKS in IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 final will be played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB will now head to Ahmedabad after sealing their spot in the title clash with a win over PBKS in the first qualifier.

"Ab milte hai Ahmedabad mai. Thoda dekh ke aye, RCB baithi hai inteezar mai. Udd chuke hai Ahmedabad ke liye. Aa jao bhai logo dekhne ke kiye (Now we will meet in Ahmedabad. Watch and come, RCB is sitting and waiting. We are off for Ahmedabad. Everyone come to watch)," Swastik Chikara said in the same video.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will play the Eliminator on Friday, May 30. The winner of this game will meet the Punjab Kings in the second qualifier on Sunday, June 1.

Either GT, MI, or PBKS will then meet RCB in the final. Therefore, it remains to be seen which of the three will make it to the summit clash. The Bengaluru-based franchise has played three finals before this but have never won the trophy. This will be their fourth attempt as they are one win away from lifting their maiden IPL title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More