“Sab ko party meri taraf se” - Swastik Chikara can’t hold his excitement as RCB make IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Swastik Chikara was ecstatic after their win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the first qualifier on Thursday, May 29. With a crushing eight-wicket victory, RCB became the first team to make it to the IPL 2025 final.
Swastik Chikara could not hold back his excitement after his side's thumping performance, which has taken the team into the final after nine years. In a video shared by RCB on social media, the batter can be seen singing a popular Bollywood song in the dressing room after the win.
"Aaj ki party meri taraf se. Sab aa jao. Sab ko party meri taraf se. Aa jao. Jahan man kare waha aa jao. Sab apna hai. Ab sab apna hai (Everyone come. I will give a party to everyone. Come. Come wherever you feel like. Everything is ours. Now everything is ours)," he said.
Watch the video of the same posted by RCB on Instagram below -
"RCB baithi hai inteezar mai" - Swastik Chikara after Qualifier 1 win over PBKS in IPL 2025
The IPL 2025 final will be played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB will now head to Ahmedabad after sealing their spot in the title clash with a win over PBKS in the first qualifier.
"Ab milte hai Ahmedabad mai. Thoda dekh ke aye, RCB baithi hai inteezar mai. Udd chuke hai Ahmedabad ke liye. Aa jao bhai logo dekhne ke kiye (Now we will meet in Ahmedabad. Watch and come, RCB is sitting and waiting. We are off for Ahmedabad. Everyone come to watch)," Swastik Chikara said in the same video.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will play the Eliminator on Friday, May 30. The winner of this game will meet the Punjab Kings in the second qualifier on Sunday, June 1.
Either GT, MI, or PBKS will then meet RCB in the final. Therefore, it remains to be seen which of the three will make it to the summit clash. The Bengaluru-based franchise has played three finals before this but have never won the trophy. This will be their fourth attempt as they are one win away from lifting their maiden IPL title.
