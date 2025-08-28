  • home icon
"Sabhi log hain yaar" - Rohit Sharma's response to host's question draws massive applause from crowd during an event in Mumbai [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Aug 28, 2025 23:56 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma's answer to a question during a recent promotional event in Mumbai drew massive applause from the crowd. With the host asking to name any one bowler he most likes to hit sixes against, the right-handed batter hilariously said he likes to do so against everyone.

The 38-year-old is arguably one of the cleanest hitters of the ball and is especially dangerous when it comes to white-ball cricket. Notably, Rohit is also the leading six-hitter in international cricket, clobbering 637 in 499 matches, well clear of Chris Gayle, who has 553 under his belt.

Responding to the question by the host, the prolific opener said all he thinks of while batting is how to put the bowler in front of him under pressure. Hence, the veteran remarked that he can't single out one.

also-read-trending Trending
"Sabhi log hain yaar. Kisi bhi bowler ke saamne jab batting karta hoon yehi sochta hoon ki usko maarna hai mujhe. Aisa koi nahin hai, ek hee banda hai, usko hee maarna hai mujhe. Baaki sabko de dena hai. Bowler log bhi yehi sochte hain, mujhe usko out karna hai, mujhe sabko out karna hai. Waise hee batsmen ka bhi waisa hota hai."
"Mera toh aisa hee hai, kisi ke baare mein toh bol nahin sakta. Par mera aisa thinking hota hai ki, jo mere saamne aayega, mujhe accha karna hai aur usko pressure mein daalna hai. Mere apne tareeke hain pressure mein daalne ke, toh main koshish karta hoon."
(Everyone, man. Whenever I bat against any bowler, I only think of hitting runs against him. There's no one bowler on my target and leave everyone else. Even bowlers think the same way that we want to get everyone out. Same is for batters. That goes for me, I can't speak for anyone else. Whoever comes in front of me, I'm determined to do well and put him under pressure. I have my ways and I try to do it.)
The veteran is one of the most successful white-ball captains, propelling India to the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025 titles.

Rohit Sharma's last competitive match was during IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Rohit hasn't played a competitive match since Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025. The Mumbai Indians lost against the Punjab Kings in that match and were eliminated from the competition.

The veteran had a decent season of IPL this year, aggregating over 400 runs. Having retired from Test and T20I cricket, Rohit's next outing for India is likely to be during the Australia tour in October 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
