Sai Kishore dismisses Abishek Porel immediately after getting smashed for 6 over his head in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) bowler Sai Kishore achieved redemption quickly by dismissing Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel after getting smashed for a six in the IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday (May 18).
With the scalp, the left-arm spinner broke the 90-run partnership between Porel and KL Rahul. The left-hander departed for 30 off 19, comprising three maximums and a solitary boundary.
The dismissal came in the 12th over of DC’s innings. After getting smashed for a six over his head, Kishore bowled a flat delivery outside off. Porel expected the ball to come into him, but it zipped from length and went wide outside off. Porel went for a cut shot but only managed a faint edge to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.
Watch the video of Porel's dismissal below:
Sai Kishore has been exceptional with the ball for GT in IPL 2025. He has managed 15 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 8.36. The Titans bought him for INR 2 crore at the mega auction last year.
Meanwhile, Abishek Porel has failed to convert his starts into big ones. The 22-year-old has managed 295 runs in 12 innings at an average of 26.81, including scores of 51 and 49.
KL Rahul and Abishek Porel’s partnership put DC in the driver's seat against GT in IPL 2025
A 90-run partnership between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel helped DC dominate GT in their IPL 2025 match. That came after Faf du Plessis had departed for a sluggish five off 10.
Delhi are 183-3 after 19 overs, with Rahul (103 off 61) and Tristan Stubbs (14 off 8) at the crease.
A win over the Capitals will help GT climb atop the IPL 2025 points table. They have 16 points in 11 matches. Meanwhile, DC must win two of their remaining three league games to qualify for the playoffs, subject to net run rate. They have 13 points after 11 games.
