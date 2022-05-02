"It is useless and has no logic behind it" - Salman Butt on comparisons of PSL with IPL

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has shared his thoughts on the debate between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 37-year-old stated that the IPL operates on a different level and comparisons of any sort should be avoided.

Since the introduction of the PSL and its gain in popularity, comparisons with the IPL have become widespread.

However, several current and former cricketers have maintained that the IPL remains the most competitive tournament as world-class cricketers ply their trade in it.

In a YouTube video, Butt believes it is pointless for boards to develop animosity with the players or compete with the IPL.

The former opener thinks countries like Pakistan should make do with the available resources instead of trying to be better than the IPL. He feels the PSL is already doing well and said:

"To develop animosity with players or aspire to be like IPL, is useless and has no logic behind it. It's better to calm down and maintain your limits. The limits are whatever resources we have, we are doing our best. The franchises are trying their best and have given players extra money numerous times.

"I feel both leagues take care of their players well enough and nobody has complained about the PSL. PSL makes 70% advance payment. Hence, it is not short of any goodness. However, we can only spend so much and we should look at it that way. It makes no sense to compare it constantly."

Butt further stated that it's inevitable for players to take the path that offers them the maximum amount of money or where they feel most valued.

The 37-year-old declared that the IPL is financially the strongest, resulting in their ability to secure any player.

"It is good that you are choosing something excellent to ensure quality. You cannot blame the franchises or persons who are recruiting players that why all the cricketers are not coming. It's inevitable that players will choose where they get maximum money. Cricketers will opt for a league where they are valued the most. Hence, such comparisons are pointless. From the cricketing aspect, our quality is very good.

"Given the resources we have, it is one of the best leagues in the world. It is pointless to compare the financial side of any league with the IPL because they are at a different level. As a result, they could get anybody.

"As a result, when players remain careful about their fitness or mental state because they have to perform in the IPL; hence, they have to face it. It is natural for players to think about losing money."

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn sparked controversy in early 2021 by saying that the PSL is more rewarding than the IPL.

Steyn, who has represented multiple franchises in the IPL, felt more emphasis is on cricket in other leagues as compared to the IPL.

"Plenty of cricketing generations have missed that experience" - Salman Butt

Pakistan cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Butt stated that the experience of playing in the IPL was memorable and believes Pakistan's current bunch deserves to have it as the generation before missed out. In this regard, he added:

"It was a fantastic experience. Unfortunately, things didn't go well between the two countries. Plenty of cricketing generations have missed that experience. Obviously, PSL came later and covered a lot for our players and is also one of the best.

"I still believe where world's best players are playing, Pakistan's most talented bunch also deserve to be there. But let's see when things get settled."

Butt has played in both the PSL and IPL, plying his trade for the Lahore Qalandars and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Pakistani players were banned from the IPL after the inaugural edition in 2008.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar