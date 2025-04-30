Sam Curran comes up with a curious phone call gesture while celebrating his fifty in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran had an animated celebration after reaching his fifty in Match 49 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, April 30. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is hosting the exciting CSK vs PBKS contest.

After being invited to bat first, CSK suffered two quick blows in the form of Shaik Rasheed (11) and Ayush Mhatre (7). Ravindra Jadeja (17) scored the majority of runs before perishing in the sixth over.

Thereafter, Curran ensured the side increased the team's tempo with consistent boundaries. He found strong support from Dewald Brevis, who gradually found fences after assessing the nature of the surface.

The duo's 78-run stand was broken by Azmatullah Omarzai, who went past the defense of Brevis (32). In the same over, Sam Curran brought up his fifty and celebrated in a unique fashion.

The southpaw made a phone call gesture, likely towards the PBKS dugout, as he was a part of the franchise last season. However, he was released and not picked by the franchise in the auction as well.

Watch the moment below:

Curran went on to slam 88 off 47 balls, with nine fours and four sixes, before getting dismissed by Marco Jansen in the 18th over.

Sam Curran made his IPL debut for PBKS in 2019

Sam Curran stepped into the IPL in the 2019 season for PBKS. He scored 95 runs and picked up 10 wickets in nine appearances, while also registering a hat-trick.

Then, Curran spent two seasons with CSK before coming back to the Punjab setup. Although the all-rounder did well to score 546 runs and pick up 26 wickets across two seasons, he did not find retention from the franchise.

The IPL 2025 auction saw CSK shelling out INR 2.4 crore for securing Sam Curran's services. So far, he has scored 97 runs and is yet to take a wicket in this season.

