Sam Curran perishes cheaply as he mistimes a pull shot off Lungi Ngidi in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Lungi Ngidi took his first wicket for the franchise, removing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran for 5. It came in the IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. The southpaw miscued a pull shot on the leg side, and the ball took the top edge and was caught by Jitesh Sharma.
The wicket came at an important juncture for RCB. The CSK opening pair of Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed had got the visitors off to a blazing start in the chase.
Romario Shepherd's late charge helps RCB reach 213/5 in 20 overs against CSK
Earlier in the match, RCB were helped by a blazing, unbeaten innings of 53 runs off 14 balls by Romario Shepherd. They recovered from a slump in the middle phase of the innings to reach 213/5 in 20 overs.
The opening pair of Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli put on 97 runs for the first wicket in good batting conditions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, CSK clawed their way back into the match in the middle phase thanks to an excellent spell from Matheesha Pathirana, who took 3/36 in four overs.
However, Shepherd blazed his way to the joint-second fastest half-century in IPL history and powered RCB past the 200 mark. Bethell said that it was incredible to watch Shepherd clear the boundary, but felt he may not have timed every shot fluently.
"It was pretty incredible to watch (Shepherd's knock). I don't think he middled many balls there but he was still smacking it two tiers out, shows the power of the man and it was nice for him to do that. And for TD (Tim David) to be at the other end.. to have that much power is pretty cool," Bethell said at the mid-innings break via Cricbuzz.
At the time of writing, CSK were 121/2 in 11 overs with Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.
