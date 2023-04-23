"Sam Curran is showing some really good leadership skills" - Tom Moody impressed with all-rounder's display in IPL 2023

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody reckons Sam Curran has done an outstanding job as Punjab Kings' stand-in captain. The 1999 World Cup-winning member feels it's worth plenty of praise for a player who hasn't captained before.

Curran, prompted to step in as captain for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, has led the Kings to two wins in four games. The star all-rounder was especially terrific during their 13-run win over the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, striking 55 off 29 deliveries to take his side to 214 in 20 overs.

On ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Moody said about the Englishman:

"Sam Curran is showing some really good leadership skills, particularly for someone who has not experienced leadership before. He's captaining a team in the IPL - the biggest T20 tournament on the planet - and is doing it very very well."

On receiving the Player of the Match award, the 24-year-old felt that Arshdeep Singh, who finished with figures of 4-0-29-4, deserved the accolade. Arshdeep also bowled a stunning final over, as he kept Tim David and Tilak Varma quiet while defending 15.

"Sam was going nearly 14 an over" - Tom Moody

The Australian also lauded Curran for keeping his ego aside and letting the others do the job, given he went for 41 runs in three wicketless overs. The South Australian elaborated:

"Sam Curran felt that he was not quite on song tonight. That shows good leadership to look at the broader picture at what's available. Sam was going nearly 14 an over, so he had an expensive night with the ball, which is unusual for him, and recognised that maybe that was not his night, so he shared that responsibility, and he had the resources to do it."

It was the Mumbai Indians' second loss at home in IPL 2023, snapping their three-match winning streak.

