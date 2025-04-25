  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Sam Curran takes a brilliant leaping catch to end Ishan Kishan’s knock on 44 in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sam Curran takes a brilliant leaping catch to end Ishan Kishan’s knock on 44 in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified Apr 25, 2025 23:15 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Ishan Kishan in SRH colours - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmed removed a set Ishan Kishan for 44 in IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Friday, April 25. The southpaw tried to take on the Afghan spinner but got holed out in the mid-wicket boundary to Sam Curran.

Ad

The dismissal came at a critical juncture during the chase in the contest. The pair of Kishan and Aniket Verma put the visitors in a strong position to claim the two points in the match. The southpaw has endured a difficult run with the bat after scoring a hundred in his side's tournament opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 23.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

CSK bowlers strike back after Harshal Patel's four-fer restricts hosts to 154

Defending 154 runs, CSK bowlers dismissed the SRH opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for zero and 19 respectively, inside the Powerplay.

Heinrich Klassen's promotion to number four did not work as he perished for seven. Kishan and Aniket Verma put on 36 runs for the fourth wicket before the former fell to Noor Ahmed.

Ad

Earlier, an excellent spell of 4/28 in four overs by Harshal Patel helped SRH bowl CSK out for 154 in 19.5 overs. Dewald Brevis, who made his CSK debut on Friday, top-scored for the five-time champions with 42 runs off 25 balls.

Patel found support from captain Pat Cummins (2/21 in four overs) and Jaydev Unadkat (2/21 in 2.5 overs). Kamindu Mendis claimed the key wicket of Ravindra Jadeja and took a splendid catch at the long-off boundary to send Brevis back to the pavilion.

At the time of writing, SRH were 149/5 after 18 overs with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mendis at the crease. The losing side's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs will practically be over.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications