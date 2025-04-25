Sam Curran takes a brilliant leaping catch to end Ishan Kishan’s knock on 44 in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmed removed a set Ishan Kishan for 44 in IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Friday, April 25. The southpaw tried to take on the Afghan spinner but got holed out in the mid-wicket boundary to Sam Curran.
The dismissal came at a critical juncture during the chase in the contest. The pair of Kishan and Aniket Verma put the visitors in a strong position to claim the two points in the match. The southpaw has endured a difficult run with the bat after scoring a hundred in his side's tournament opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 23.
CSK bowlers strike back after Harshal Patel's four-fer restricts hosts to 154
Defending 154 runs, CSK bowlers dismissed the SRH opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for zero and 19 respectively, inside the Powerplay.
Heinrich Klassen's promotion to number four did not work as he perished for seven. Kishan and Aniket Verma put on 36 runs for the fourth wicket before the former fell to Noor Ahmed.
Earlier, an excellent spell of 4/28 in four overs by Harshal Patel helped SRH bowl CSK out for 154 in 19.5 overs. Dewald Brevis, who made his CSK debut on Friday, top-scored for the five-time champions with 42 runs off 25 balls.
Patel found support from captain Pat Cummins (2/21 in four overs) and Jaydev Unadkat (2/21 in 2.5 overs). Kamindu Mendis claimed the key wicket of Ravindra Jadeja and took a splendid catch at the long-off boundary to send Brevis back to the pavilion.
At the time of writing, SRH were 149/5 after 18 overs with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mendis at the crease. The losing side's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs will practically be over.
