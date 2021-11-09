Sanjay Bangar appointed RCB head coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) appointed Sanjay Bangar as head coach for a two-year term on Tuesday. The former batting coach will succeed Simon Katich, who resigned just ahead of the second half of IPL 2021, citing personal reasons.

Sanjay Bangar is a former Indian all-rounder who has represented the country in 27 internationals. He was part of the Indian dressing room in many capacities for five years since 2014, including batting coach, interim head coach and assistant coach. He was appointed as the batting coach of the RCB in February 2021.

Marking the development in an official statement, RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson said:

"Since the conclusion of the IPL, the process we have been working through, obviously, we have been through interviews, we have been really pleased with the quality of candidates we have spoken to. But in the end Sanjay was a standout candidate. He's highly respected as a coach. [He's] primarily known as batting coach but certainly has far more expertise than just that. We are really lucky to have Sanjay on board with us at the RCB."

Under Hesson and Sanjay Bangar's tutelage, RCB reached the playoffs of IPL 2021, but failed to go any further.

"Our work has already begun" - Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar thanked RCB for his appointment. He said the backroom staff had already begun their spadework towards strategies for the IPL 2022 season and the mega auction that'll precede it.

The 49-year-old said he and the RCB are committed to achieving the fans' "long-cherished dream" of winning an IPL title.

Sanjay Bangar said:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management and the entire structure of RCB for reposing faith in me and giving me the opportunity in the position of head coach to serve a great franchise. Our work has already begun in terms of auction strategies and retentions and all of that. All our scouting teams and coaches have already put their heads together and have started work in the right earnest. I would like to assure each one of the RCB fans that we are committed to building a strong franchise and we are committed to achieving the long-cherished dream of RCB to win an IPL championship."

The mega-auction is likely to be held in December with the IPL 2022 kickstarting in the summer next year. The new management's first task at hand would be to select an heir for the iconic captain Virat Kohli and take the franchise in a new direction.

Edited by Samya Majumdar