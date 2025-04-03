Sanjay Manjrekar cheekily poses with Ravindra Jadeja's jersey amid IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has caught the attention of fans with his recent post on social media. He is currently commentating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Sanjay Manjrekar posted a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle, where he is cheekily posing with Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's jersey. The jersey in the picture is an Indian team jersey with Jadeja's name and jersey number on it as well.

He can be seen smiling in the picture and pointing a finger towards the jersey as well.

"Sporting No. 8 with a smile 😊," he captioned the Instagram post.

While Sanjay Manjrekar is commentating in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Ravindra Jadeja is a part of the league as a player. The all-rounder is plying his trade for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

CSK have not had a great start to their campaign. So far, they have played three matches and have just one win with two defeats and are seventh on the points table.

When Sanjay Manjrekar called Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' player

Sanjay Manjrekar had taken a dig at Ravindra Jadeja in 2019 when he called him a 'bits and pieces' cricketer. Manjrekar had said that Jadeja was not a complete all-rounder in 50-overs cricket and that he was just a pure bowler in Tests.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," he had said (via India Today).

The former cricketer had faced severe backlash and criticism back then for his comments on Jadeja. Notably, Jadeja has now played 80 Tests, 204 ODIs and 74 T20Is for India.

In Tests, he has scored 3370 runs with four hundreds and 22 fifties along with picking up 323 wickets with 13 four-wicket and 15 five-wicket hauls. In ODIs, he has scored 2806 runs with 13 half-centuries and has picked up 231 wickets with seven four-wicket and two five-wicket hauls.

Jadeja also has 515 runs and 54 wickets in T20Is. He retired from the format in international cricket after India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory. However, he continues to play Test and ODI cricket, being a valuable and senior member of the Indian team.

