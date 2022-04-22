IPL 2022: "He is a big-match player" - Sanjay Manjrekar not worried about Rishabh Pant's batting

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has shared his thoughts on Delhi Capitals' performance in IPL 2022 so far. The cricketer-turned-commentator touched upon Rishabh Pant's form and backed him to play a critical role in the forthcoming pressure games.

Pant has been in decent nick in IPL 2022, striking at 146.94 in six matches and scoring 144 runs at an average of 36. With the top order in sensational form, the Capitals' skipper has performed in almost every match as a finisher. However, Pant remains a game-changer with the bat.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar believes Pant's batting is not a concern and stated that he was never a consistent IPL performer. The 56-year old backs the southpaw to deliver in pressure games. He said:

"He didn't get to bat in the last game, but he made 34 runs at a strike rate of 200 in the match previous to that. If we see Pant's performance in the last 2-3 IPL seasons, he doesn't score in every fixture."

He added:

"He is more consistent in Test cricket rather than the IPL. However, he is a big-match player. Right now, the openers are firing, but I expect Pant to play well in the pressure games ahead because as we say 'class is permanent'."

Manjrekar was also asked whether the Delhi Capitals are making a strong case to reach the top four. He admitted that they did and also mentioned that David Warner and Prithvi Shaw have forged a formidable top order. He said:

"Yes, absolutely. When there is a low score to chase, a way is to play slowly as they feel sure to win the game. The Capitals were chasing a modest score against the Punjab Kings. The way the two players finished the match, it shows both are dangerous and free-spirited batters."

Manjrekar continued:

"Notably, Prithvi Shaw is matching David Warner in terms of impact. Shaw has been keeping up with Warner's strike rate. Hence, it's an explosive opening pair. The middle-order still hasn't fired, but they are not requiring it, given how the top-order has fared."

Since Warner joined Shaw at the top, the Capitals have had partnerships of 67, 93, 50, and 83. However, with three wins and three losses, the Capitals remain inconsistent.

"I feel Rishabh Pant has gone out of the way to support Kuldeep Yadav" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Kuldeep Yadav. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Manjrekar also feels that the Capitals are beginning to look a potent bowling unit and noted Kuldeep Yadav's rise. He credited the Capitals' think-tank for reviving the wrist-spinner and utilizing the bowlers as effectively, saying:

"The credit for it goes to the captain, coach, and the management because Kuldeep Yadav struggled to find a place last year. Now, he has become a top performer and created an impact against the Punjab Kings. However, Axar Patel should have received the player of the match award."

He added:

"It's worth noting how the Capitals have utilized the talents of Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, and Axar Patel. I feel Rishabh Pant has gone out of the way to support Kuldeep Yadav. Talent was already there, but the tactics deployed have made it all right. Hence, the credit for all of it goes to the captain, coach, and the team management."

The Capitals will face the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday in Mumbai. The latter are in third, having won four out of six matches.

Edited by Aditya Singh