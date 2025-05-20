Sanjiv Goenka reacts to Lucknow Super Giants’ exit after LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has reacted to his team's elimination from the playoff race after their defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two teams met in the 61st game of the season on Monday, May 19, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Put in to bat, Lucknow got off to a strong start with their opening pair of Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39) and Aiden Markram (61 off 38), both smashing half-centuries. Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with a useful 45 off 26 balls. However, no other batter could make a significant contribution as the hosts finished their 20 overs at 205/7.

In reply, Hyderabad lost Atharva Taide early for 13. However, Abhishek Sharma played a scintillating knock, blasting 59 off just 20 balls, including four fours and six sixes. Ishan Kishan added 35 off 28 balls, and later, Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Kamindu Mendis (32, retired hurt) saw SRH over the line, winning by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

With this loss, the Super Giants were eliminated from the league stage for the second consecutive season. Reflecting on the team's exit, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka shared a post on X, writing:

“It’s been a challenging second half of the season, but there’s much to take heart in. The spirit, the effort, and the moments of excellence give us a lot to build on. Two games remain. Let’s play with pride and finish strong.”

LSG will next take the field when they face Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday, May 22, in Ahmedabad.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has struggled significantly in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants secured Rishabh Pant for a whopping INR 27 crore during the mega auction held in 2024, making him the costliest player ever. However, the move did not pay off for the 2025 season, as Pant struggled significantly with the bat.

The wicketkeeper-batter has managed just 135 runs in 11 innings, at an average of 12.27 and a strike rate of 100, with only one half-century. His underperformance has been a major factor in LSG's failure to qualify for the playoffs this season.

