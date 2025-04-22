Sanjiv Goenka's wry smile goes viral as KL Rahul slams a six off Aiden Markram in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka's reaction after KL Rahul hit a six down the ground during the IPL 2025 match on Tuesday, April 22, is going viral. LSG played Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

In the 12th over when Aiden Markram came on the bowl, DC's KL Rahul greeted him with a brilliant six off the very first delivery. He advanced down the ground, got to the pitch of the ball, and hit him for a six right behind his head.

As soon as he hit the maximum, the cameras turned towards LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who was present in the stands for the game. Goenka had a wry smile on his face after Rahul's six.

Watch the moment in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below -

For the unversed, Rahul was the captain of LSG in the previous season and was released before the mega auction.

KL Rahul slams unbeaten fifty against former franchise to take DC home

Batting first, LSG posted 159/6 on the board in their 20 overs. Chasing the target, DC got home comfortably in just 17.5 overs with eight wickets to spare. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten half-century against his former franchise to see DC over the line.

He scored 57 runs off 42 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes. After being released by LSG last season, Rahul has redeemed himself with DC this year. He has been in great touch with the bat, as he displayed in this game as well.

The wicket-keeper batter has scored 312 runs from seven innings at an average of 62.40 and a strike-rate of 152.19 with two half-centuries. Despite missing the first match this season, he is currently the leading run-scorer for DC.

With KL Rahul, among other players of the team, being in form, Delhi have performed well so far in the tournament. They now have six wins from eight games and are placed second on the table after the 40th Game, with 12 points. They are only behind Gujarat Titans on the basis of net run-rate.

