"Sanju Samson haay haay"- College students in Jaipur welcome Rajasthan Royals captain with RCB chants [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson was welcomed with "RCB, RCB" chants ahead of an event at a Jaipur college ahead of the team's first IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. Some students even taunted him with "Sanju Samson haay haay" chants as he arrived at the college in a car.
After playing their first two home matches in Guwahati, the Rajasthan Royals have now shifted base to Jaipur for the remainder of IPL 2025. They will play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their first game in the city this season on Sunday, April 13.
Ahead of the big clash, RR skipper Sanju Samson visited a college in Jaipur to promote the game. Instagram page 'Reporter Nikki' shared a video of Samson's unceremonious welcome at the college.
The video has gone viral on Instagram, gaining 18,548 likes so far. The post has also received over 2,000 comments, with a majority being from Rajasthan Royals fans, who naturally sided with Sanju.
Can Sanju Samson lead Rajasthan Royals to a win against RCB in IPL 2025?
While Samson did not receive the welcome a home captain would expect in his IPL team's city, he will step out in the Rajasthan Royals jersey, leading the team against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 13. RR defeated RCB at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in IPL 2024, thanks to a century from Jos Buttler.
Buttler is no longer with RR, but the franchise have the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel in their batting department. RR suffered a big defeat in their previous IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
They are currently seventh in the IPL table, while their opponents on Sunday, RCB, are fourth.
