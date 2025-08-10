"Went alone and came back" - Team India star reveals he watched Rajinikanth movie during tour of Ireland

Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson has revealed that he watched Rajinikanth's movie 'Jailer' alone during the tour of Ireland in 2023. He also admitted that he is keen on watching the superstar's upcoming movie 'Coolie' in a theatre in Kerala.

Samson recently made an appearance on Ravichandran Ashwin's podcast, 'Kutti Stories with Ash'. During the interaction, the Kerala star opened up on various facets of his professional and personal life.

While discussion the hype around Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 'Coolie', Ashwin asked Samson if he has done anything crazy like pouring milk over posters of the actor, which fans often do when his film releases. The stumper replied:

"No, not to that extent, But, I remember I was in Ireland, Dublin with the Indian team. Rajni sir's movie (Jailer) was up for release the next day. I went alone, searched for a theatre, booked a ticket, went alone for the movie and came back. I have gone to that extent. Definitely, I am very much thrilled to [watch Coolie]."

Team India toured Ireland for three T20Is from August 18 to August 23. Rajinikanth's movie 'Jailer' released in theatres the same month.

Asked if he would watch the Tamil superstar's upcoming movie 'Coolie' as well, Samson admitted:

"I'll go and watch the movie. If possible first day, first show."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. The film is slated for release on August 14.

Uncertainty over Sanju Samson's future with Rajasthan Royals in the IPL

Meanwhile, according to various media reports, Samson wants to end his long association with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 30-year-old has reportedly requested the franchise to either trade him or release him so that he can be part of the IPL 2026 auction.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, serious differences have cropped up between the RR captain and the franchise's management. As per the tournament rules though, only the franchise can take a call on whether they want to release, trade or retain a certain player. Once a player is signed via retention or auction, he is contractually bound to the franchise for a period of three years.

Samson is the most capped player for RR and is also their leading run-getter. In 155 matches, he has scored 4,219 runs at an average of 31.96 and a strike rate of 140.53, with two hundreds and 26 half-centuries.

