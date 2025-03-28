Sara Ali Khan set to perform at Guwahati stadium ahead of RR vs CSK match of IPL 2025

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is set to dazzle the viewers with a dance performance ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The contest is set to take place on Sunday, March 30.

A special opening ceremony will take place at Rajasthan's adopted home ground before the start of the game. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of IPL announced that Sara will have a stage performance at the venue.

IPL posted:

"Cricket meets glamour in Guwahati. Sara Ali Khan is all set to set the stage on fire as #TATAIPL celebrates 18 iconic years! Get ready for a night of music, dance & pure adrenaline!"

It is worth mentioning that apart from Sara's dance performance, a special drone show has reportedly been planned as part of the IPL 2025 opening ceremony in Guwahati as well.

RR suffered eight-wicket loss in their first IPL 2025 match at Guwahati

The RR vs CSK match will be the second game to be played in Guwahati this season. Under the leadership of stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, Rajasthan suffered an eight-wicket defeat to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the venue earlier this week.

After being asked to bat first, RR finished at 151/9 after 20 overs. Dhruv Jurel was the top scorer for his side with a 33-run knock. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 29 runs, while local boy Parag contributed 25 runs.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora claimed two wickets apiece. KKR opener Quinton de Kock delivered a stunning knock in the run chase.

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 97 off 61 balls and guided his team to a comfortable victory. De Kock was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting exploits.

RR are still in search of their maiden victory in IPL 2025. With two wins from as many outings, the inaugural champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

