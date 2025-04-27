"Scolded wrong person and purchased liability for asset"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's comfortable win vs LSG in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs in the IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27. After securing their fifth consecutive win, MI jumped to the second position in the points table.

MI notched up a massive total of 215 for seven in the first innings after losing the toss. Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54) starred for the hosts in the batting department with impactful half-centuries, while Will Jacks (29), Naman Dhir (25*) and Corbin Bosch (20) chipped in with vital cameos. Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan scalped two wickets apiece for LSG with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/22), Trent Boult (3/20), and Will Jacks (2/18) then helped MI bundle out LSG for 160 in the second innings and register a comfortable victory.

Fans enjoyed Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants. They expressed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Goenka u scolded wrong person and purchased liability for asset," a post read.

"The way everyone is clicking has been fantastic"- Hardik Pandya after MI's win vs LSG in IPL 2025 match in Mumbai

At the post-match presentation, MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the win, saying:

"The momentum which we had, carrying that momentum and the way everyone is clicking has been fantastic. All credit to the atmosphere and the kids, they created that atmosphere for us. More than the team, we had to do it for them so very glad for that. The way everyone kept taking their chances. It looked like we might lose a few wickets but the way Bosch came in and smashed a few, Naman as well."

"Surya played an unbelievable innings. I can count everyone who came in and chipped in wonderfully and especially the bowlers - we knew we had to kill the game and we were spot on. Good teams are made about that where everyone comes in and chips in. Whenever the team needs them, they put their hands up. Everyone's chipping in which is fantastic," Pandya added.

Do you think MI will reach IPL 2025 playoffs? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.

