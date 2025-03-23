"Script leaked"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to square off in the third match of IPL 2025 tonight (March 23). The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this blockbuster encounter.

The 18th edition of IPL began yesterday (March 22) with the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. RCB beat the home side comfortably by seven wickets to begin their campaign on a positive note.

MI and CSK will renew their IPL rivalry today in Chennai. The Mumbai Indians will be without their regular captain, Hardik Pandya, who will miss this fixture because of a one-match ban that he received for a slow over-rate offense carried on from last season. Suryakumar Yadav will stand in as captain for MI in Pandya's absence.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and others in action during the third match of IPL 2025. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Ipl 2025 script leaked."

"Will the Chennai Super Kings go with three spinners?" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's combination ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently previewed the IPL 2025 match between CSK and MI in a video on his YouTube channel. He pointed out that the Super Kings have the most expensive spin department in the league. However, Chopra was not sure whether Noor Ahmad would partner with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the match versus MI.

After retaining Jadeja for a whopping ₹18 crore, the franchise splashed ₹10 crore and ₹9.75 crore for Noor and Ashwin, respectively.

The cricketer-turned-commentator stated:

"Will the Chennai Super Kings go with three spinners? We shall find out how the pitch will be. It's an evening game, so the dew will be slightly in the mind. However, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad - they have three spinners. They have the most expensive spin department. So will they play all three of them together, or will they play Ashwin and Jaddu, and keep Noor in reserve, that they can use him later?"

On CSK's batting department, Aakash Chopra added:

"Will Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra play together? Devon Conway has done very well for them and scored a lot of runs. Then he got injured and the team also didn't do that well when he got injured. Suddenly you start looking at a new partnership and that job didn't happen properly."

