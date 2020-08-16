At the end of an emotional tribute to his former skipper MS Dhoni, India opener Rohit Sharma hinted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year will start with the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings taking on Rohit’s Mumbai Indians in the season opener on September 19. The official schedule of the 13th edition of the IPL is not out yet.

"One of the most influential men in the history of Indian cricket. His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss," Rohit posted on social media today morning.

One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket👏His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow.



See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni 👍😁 pic.twitter.com/kR0Lt1QdhG — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2020

The campaign normally kickstarts with the defending champions locking horns with the runners-up. The Mumbai Indians won their fourth IPL trophy last year, after beating MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by just a run in the final. The two sides have gone head-to-head a record 28 times, with the Mumbai franchise having come out winners in 17 of those matches.

Rohit opened for the first time under MS Dhoni’s captaincy

India v Sri Lanka: Semi-Final - ICC Champions Trophy

It was under Dhoni that Rohit got his international breakthrough when the then 20-year-old was drafted into the Indian line-up in Kingsmead to face the likes of Andrew Flintoff and James Anderson at the World T20 in 2007.

MS Dhoni had quite an influence in shaping Rohit Sharma’s career. It was Dhoni who asked him to open in an ODI against England in Mohali, back in 2013. Rohit went on to score 83 off 93 balls in that match. The current Indian vice-captain was not even part of the eleven in the previous three games.

Rohit, however, made the opening slot his own during that year’s Champions Trophy. 'Hitman', as he is known, along with Shikhar Dhawan, played a significant role in helping India go unbeaten throughout the tournament and eventually win it. The combination has taken off ever since.