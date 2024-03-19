"Selectors can't think that IPL is a place for him to prove his quality" - MSK Prasad backs 'crucial' Virat Kohli to be in T20 World Cup squad

Former Indian chairman of selectors MSK Prasad believes Virat Kohli is crucial for the side's chances in the T20 World Cup in June.

Recent reports have suggested selectors mulling Kohli's place in the World Cup side, despite the star batter returning to the T20I side after 14 months during the Afghanistan series earlier this year.

The 35-year-old missed the England Test series that followed due to personal reasons but is back for the IPL, which starts on Friday, March 22.

Speaking to the official broadcasters of the IPL, MSK Prasad asked the selectors not to treat the IPL as a yardstick for Virat Kohli's selection to the Indian World Cup side.

"Kohli is crucial for India in the T20 World Cup. The selectors can't think that IPL is a place for him to prove his quality. He was never out of the team for his form. He missed India matches because of family reasons. He has been in form for a long time. He will make runs in the IPL as well," said MSK Prasad.

Despite not playing T20 cricket for India since the 2022 World Cup until the Afghanistan series, Kohli has been in magnificent form. The champion batter was the leading run-scorer in India's final run at the 2023 ODI World Cup, finishing with a single edition record of 765 runs.

Kohli also boasts a stellar record in T20 World Cups as the tournament's all-time leading run-scorer with 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30.

"He played the entire league with injury to his leg and won the title" - MSK Prasad on MS Dhoni

MSK Prasad lauded CSK skipper MS Dhoni for his commitment to play the 2023 IPL season with a knee injury and still led the side to a fifth title.

The 42-year-old is back with the side for his 17th IPL season after becoming the first cricketer to captain a franchise in over 200 matches last year.

"At 42, Dhoni is still playing for CSK which shows his commitment to the team. Playing for a single franchise for so many years, he has made a huge impact on the team and on fans. He played the entire league with injury to his leg (last year) and won the title," said MSK Prasad.

Dhoni is IPL's most successful captain with 133 wins in 226 games, including leading CSK to all five titles.

The franchise will look to break a tie with the Mumbai Indians and go atop the standings for IPL titles in the 2024 IPL season.

CSK will open their campaign with a marquee matchup against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on Friday.